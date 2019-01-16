TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Students Come Get Your POA Tomorrow!
Student Legal Services is offering students a Power of Attorney workshop tomorrow Wednesday, January 16th, from 9:00 - Noon.  This service is only available to current TTU students.  Please visit our table near the SUB info desk and bookstore. We will try to execute the documents the same day so bring your driver's license.
Posted:
1/15/2019

Originator:
JEFF Hays

Email:
jeff.hays@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Legal Services

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 1/16/2019

Location:
SUB near the info desk and bookstore

