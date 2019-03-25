Residential Tutoring is a free service offered to any student that lives on campus to receive academic assistance right where they live. Students come stop by the tutoring lounges every Sunday – Wednesday from 7 – 10 pm to get help in math, chemistry, biology, physics, political science, history and writing. We have locations in Chitwood/Weymouth, Hulen/Clement, Wall/Gates, Horn/Knapp, Bledsoe/Gordon, Murray, and Stangel/Murdough.

A full, comprehensive schedule of when and where all subjects are offered can be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring. For any questions, feel free to contact Alex Kissel at alexander.d.kissel@ttu.edu, or Katie Ericson at Katie.ericson@ttu.edu