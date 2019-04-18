We are asking any TTU stakeholder (students and employees) to share your thoughts as a stakeholder in the Texas Tech University research community on Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR) for a research study.. Participants will be asked to take a one-time anonymous 25-minute survey online. At the end of the survey, you are invited to participate in an optional follow-up interview at a date, time and location of your choice on or near TTU campus. Research participation is completely confidential. There is no compensation for participating in this research.

Link to the Information Sheet and Survey: https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9EwlT2TMV3uLDEx

Drs. Hite, Shin, and

Lesley

will answer any questions you have about this study. They may be reached by email at

Rebecca.Hite@ttu.edu

(806-834-6370),

Sungwon.Shin@ttu.edu

(

806-834-6240), and

Mellinee.Lesley@ttu.edu

(806-834-1186)

. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.