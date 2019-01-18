Dr. Elvia Melendez-Ackerman is a full professor at the University of Puerto Rico. Her current research includes urban biodiversity and ecosystem services at the Rio Piedras watershed and Neotropical cities and vulnerability of three endangered species. Appetizers will be served at 12:30, and following seminar there will be a student gathering (2 to 4PM). This is a great opportunity for students to ask the speaker questions about research, advice on a scientific career, and the hardships in the sciences. Posted:

1/17/2019



Originator:

Erin Bohlender



Email:

erin.stukenholtz@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 1/18/2019



Location:

Animal and Food Sciences 101



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

