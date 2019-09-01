The nature of adulthood has changed in the U.S. (and other Western countries) over the past 50 years. Whereas the typical age at first marriage in 1970 was 21 for women and 23 for men, today first marriage tends to occur at ages 28 and 30, respectively. Young adults also obtain more education and take longer to settle into a career and move out on their own than before. With middle-aged parents supporting their grown children longer, how will the parents' timing of retirement be affected? Further into adulthood, people are living longer than ever and it's not uncommon to see individuals working into their 70's and 80's. HDFS 5319 will examine these fascinating issues, drawing upon the latest theories and research studies!