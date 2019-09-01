To participate in the following study

“Visual Search Characteristics When Using a Navigation System focusing on Driver Age, Display Size and Environmental Illumination”

Individuals who drive, hold a valid American driver’s license and have a good visual acuity (both males & females, 18-29 years of age) are needed for a simulated driving experiment to investigate the effect of GPS display size and the environmental illumination on the young driver visual search characteristics, driving safety performance and workload. Two GPS display sizes and two illumination conditions will be tested including large and small displays and night and day time driving.

Participation is confidential with compensation of up to $25 for completion of the study. Participation in this study will be scheduled at a convenient time for participants, including evenings and weekends. The experiment will be performed in one long session. The total duration of the experiment includes:

1. Training: I hour of driving on the driving simulator;

2. Testing: 2 hours of driving on the driving simulator.

3. Subjective workload assessment: 10 minutes assessment form (NASA-TLX).

Total time for training and testing is 3-4 hours over one day. Test run will be scheduled at the subject’s convenience.

Interested persons may contact Tamer Yared at 806-471-5899, Department of Industrial Engineering, Texas Tech University or by email: tamer.yared@ttu.edu for further information or contact Dr. Patrick Patterson at Pat.Patterson@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.