Help the scientific community and participate in a study that looks at varying the distance between the eyes of computerized model faces and how these changes affect your perceptions of beauty: https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8v9DS0hmUlINILb





Participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win 1 of 4 $20 gift cards.





This study has been approved by the TTUHSC Institutional Review Board.