The annual Vertical Plains Climbing Competition is the biggest event hosted by the Outdoor Pursuits Center every year, and this year's 19th annual event will be no different. It is a climbing competition that draws over 100 competitors from around the southwest and promotes camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the love of climbing. We encourage everyone, regardless of their experience, to join in the competition and have a great time!

Session 1: USAC Collegiate Climbing - Sport 9:00am - 12:00pm - Speed 12:00pm - Completion

Session 2: Vertical Plains Community and Youth Climbing - 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Follow the on-screen instructions to register for Session 1 or Session 2 of Vertical Plains 2019.

Session 1: Morning climbing is open to USA Climbing Members only and is offered in conjunction with the USAC Collegiate Climbing Season counting as a sanctioned local competition for the Texas regional qualification. Sport and Speed concentrations will be offered. Competitors in this category must have a USAC Membership Number prior to registration. USA Climbing membership and schedule information is available at www.usaclimbing.org.

Session 2: Afternoon climbing is open for all non-USAC members wishing. This competition is open to climbers of all levels, with three skill classes available: beginner, intermediate, advanced in addition to youth. This session features Sport (top-rope) in addition to Bouldering and combines the scores for an all-around combination of the five hardest routes including best top-rope routes and two best bouldering routes for a final score.

Registration is currently open. Registration forms are available in the OPC. For group registrations, please call Kevin Hoffman at 806-834-2401.

Late registration will be accepted up to the day of the competition. Any day-of registration will incur an additional $5 processing fee. Registration is limited to 75 in the morning session and 75 in the afternoon session.

Register at the Rec Sports special event page.

For more information about the competition, prizes, and results from previous competitions visit our page here.