Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Events, both fun and educational, will be planned throughout the entire week. The only limit to the events and topics we include is your imagination!



The Student Union & Activities department is open to, and would like to hear, any of your department or organization’s ideas! Please contact Claire Maginness, by Tuesday, January 22 if your department or organization has any ideas or would like to participate in planning Tech’s annual Diversity Week.





This year's Diversity Week will take place from March 18th to March 22nd.



The first planning meeting for this year’s Diversity Week will be on Tuesday, January 22 at 2:00 pm in the Student Union Building Llano Estacado Room.