Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a certificate certifying your proficiency in research strategies. All workshops will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150, beginning Jan. 25.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
The 10 workshops include:
- Best Practices in Library Research - Jan. 25
- How to Do a Literature Review - Feb. 1
- Managing Your Citations - Feb. 8
- Managing Your Research Data - Feb. 15
- Identifying Grants for Research - Feb. 22
- Publish Your Research - March 1
- Poster Presentation - March 8
- Predatory Publishing - March 22
- Copyright and Fair Use - March 29
- Altmetrics - April 5
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate.
Register for workshops by clicking here, or via library.ttu.edu by clicking the “About” tab and “Events.”
For more information, contact:
Brian Quinn
Graduate Student Services Librarian
brian.quinn@ttu.edu
806.834.2148
Graduate Center hours:
Mondays: 2-4 p.m.
Tuesdays: 2-4 p.m.