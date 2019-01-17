TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Workshop Certificate Program

Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a certificate certifying your proficiency in research strategies. All workshops will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons in Library Instruction Lab 150, beginning Jan. 25.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

The 10 workshops include:

  • Best Practices in Library Research - Jan. 25
  • How to Do a Literature Review - Feb. 1
  • Managing Your Citations - Feb. 8
  • Managing Your Research Data - Feb. 15
  • Identifying Grants for Research - Feb. 22
  • Publish Your Research - March 1
  • Poster Presentation - March 8
  • Predatory Publishing - March 22
  • Copyright and Fair Use - March 29
  • Altmetrics - April 5


You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate.

Register for workshops by clicking here, or via library.ttu.edu by clicking the “About” tab and “Events.”

 For more information, contact:

Brian Quinn
Graduate Student Services Librarian
brian.quinn@ttu.edu
806.834.2148
Graduate Center hours:
Mondays: 2-4 p.m.
Tuesdays: 2-4 p.m.

 

 
