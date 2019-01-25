



Student Government Association’s 2019 Spring General Elections have started. At this time it is permitted to coordinate interest groups, explore collaborations, and research constituencies. However, material and/or formal campaigning is not permitted. According to the “ Election Code ” formal campaigning cannot begin until after the candidate seminar on January 28th. To be clear, at this time it is allowed and expected for students to discuss with other students’ platforms and possible partnerships. The Student Government Officer Election process has begun for the 2019-20 academic year. If you are interested in holding an office submit an “ Intent to Run ” form, by January 25, 2019.

All students wanting to be recognized as candidates must complete an “ Intent to Run ” form and submit a filing fee on or before the January 25, 2019 at 5pm. A schedule of important dates may be found on the SGA TechConnect portal, along with all other election forms and documents. Anyone seeking office in the 2019 Spring General Election is required to do so within the rules and regulation set forth in the Election Code as well as any and all Advisory Opinions issued during this election. Advisory Opinions will be posted on the SGA TechConnect portal within 24 hours after they are issued to recognized candidates.

I wish you all the best of luck!



Mike Gunn

Election Commissioner

Student Government Association I wish you all the best of luck!Mike GunnElection CommissionerStudent Government Association Posted:

1/11/2019



Originator:

MIKE Gunn



Email:

micheal.gunn@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Government Association





Categories

Student Organization

