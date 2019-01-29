

Group Advising to Apply : Tuesday, January 29, 5:30 pm, Place: Human Sciences 501



Instructor : Dr. Sara Dodd , Assoc.Professor, Human Development & Family Studies; Director, Center for Adolescent Resiliency

Course : HDFS 3322/S01 Lec 260

Family and Community (S01 denotes Service Learning)

Dates : June 3 - 29, 2019 (Summer I)



CRN : 71988

Course webpage at Study Abroad: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/hdfs-seville.php



Based at the TTU Center in Seville, Spain, this Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) study abroad program offers students a unique opportunity to live in an historic Spanish city while studying family and community through Service Learning, and to earn 3 hours credit! Students taking Family and Community (HDFS 3322.S01) will study, compare, and experience youth and family policies with community programs in Seville.



Tentatively planned excursions include overnight trips to Granada/Cordoba and Madrid.

1/16/2019



Sara Dodd



sara.dodd@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies



Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 1/29/2019



Human Sciences 501



