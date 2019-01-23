The McNair Scholars Program is a great opportunity for those who are interested in research and attending graduate school/obtaining a Ph.D. after graduation. We prepare our scholars for being successful in graduate school by providing the following: working with a faculty mentor in your field, a paid 8-week summer research internship, research and conference travel funding, graduate school visits, free GRE prep, and creating and completing scholarly work.

To be eligible for the McNair Scholars Program, you must be:

An undergraduate with sophomore or junior status

An U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident

A member of at least one of the following groups: A historically underrepresented racial/ethnic group in higher education First-generation college student (neither custodial parent has a Bachelor's degree) AND a low-income background



Applications for the program are due March, 27, 2019!

There will be an Informational Session for Students on February 13, 2019 at 12p in Library 309.

There will be an Informational Session for Faculty and Staff who would like to be Mentors on February 27, 2019 at 12p in Library 309.

For more information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mcnair/