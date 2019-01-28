TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Early Childhood Education Majors Needed!
We are looking for students who are majoring in HDFS, Early Childhood, or another preservice teacher major who plan to be teachers of young children after graduation to participate in a study about preservice teachers’ beliefs about young children’s socio-emotional skills. Participation is confidential.

If you’d like to complete the short survey (5 – 10 minutes), please click on the following link: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6eR4LHg2vsxbo1v


For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Malinda Colwell at malinda.colwell@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-4179.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
1/28/2019

Originator:
Malinda Colwell

Email:
malinda.colwell@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


Categories