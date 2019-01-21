This class focuses on institutional, planning and management issues for American municipalities. As city governments have been a major unit of public service delivery in our everyday lives, it is very important for public administration students to have in-depth understanding of issues related to managing cities. Through readings and in-class discussions, this course will help students develop an understanding of the dynamics of city management in the increasing trend of urbanization and the challenges faced by cities in the 21st century. This class also will provide students an arena where they can bring and apply theories they have learned in other public policy and management classes. As this course is organized as a seminar format, student involvement is highly valued.