Spend 7 days at one of the NATURAL WONDERS OF THE WORLD!

APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN for our spring Raider Service Break to Grand Canyon National Park!

Be sure to register with TrUE and follow us on all social media platforms so you will be the first to know!

Don't miss out on these life changing experiences!



Have more questions? Contact the Raider Service Break Administrator. jacy.proctor@ttu.edu We have weekend, week-long, local, and international opportunities focusing on various issues! Take a Break, Serve & Travel during your fall, spring, and summer semesters! Find out all about Raider Service Breaks by visiting the website

*Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) [formally CALUE] Posted:

1/16/2019



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

TrUE





