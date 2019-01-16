APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN for our spring Raider Service Break to Grand Canyon National Park!
Be sure to register with TrUE
and follow us on all social media platforms so you will be the first to know!
Don't miss out on these life changing experiences!
We have weekend, week-long, local, and international opportunities focusing on various issues! Take a Break, Serve & Travel during your fall, spring, and summer semesters! Find out all about Raider Service Breaks by visiting the website
!
Have more questions?
Contact the Raider Service Break Administrator.
*Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) [formally CALUE]