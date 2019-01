Tech Savvy is looking for volunteers for our February 23rd event! For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/techsavvy/index.php To sign up to volunteer:https://drive.google.com/open?id=1wpxZcG8E9ajo5UUOqgN8Z5DhviyGvDe-m6syZAzwB9g Posted:

1/21/2019



Michelle Larriva



michelle.larriva@ttu.edu



Time: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2019



Location: Student Union Building



