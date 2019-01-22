The Texas Tech Chapter of The Wildlife Society is excited to announce that we will be co-hosting the Wild Texas Film Tour with the Department of Natural Resources Management. The program will take place TOMORROW from 7 to 9 P.M. on January 23, 2019 in the Red Raider Ballroom.

The Wild Texas Film Tour is hosted by filmmaker and conservationist Ben Masters. The Tour is made possible by support from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation, Borderlands Research Institute, King Land & Water, and Explore Ranches. The Texas Tech Chapter of The Wildlife Society and The Natural Resources Management Department of Texas Tech University have partnered with the Wild Texas Film Tour to showcase short films focusing on native wildlife, natural features of our landscape, and conservation efforts. Doors will open at 6:30 P.M., and attendees will have an opportunity to meet those involved in the production of the films, as well as conservationists, partners of the project, and sponsors.

Tickets for this event cost $15 for students and $20 for general admission. Please use this link to buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-texas-film-tour-lubbock-tickets-53709776387?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1xPaSf3mYJUp_r_lGt_JAaFWNbtQWG9QBRtd-v3pXggfCGgZ-iOVAkG3o



