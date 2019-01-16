We are looking for freshmen and sophomore international students to participate in a research study on the transition experiences of international students in the United States during their first two years. The purpose of this study is to give voice to first-year and second-year international students who are transitioning into the United States to better understand their experiences, specifically, how the relationships they attempt to enter impacts their transition experience, and how their expectations of the United States prior to their departure from their home countries compares to the reality they are experiencing. Participants will be asked to partake in an interview lasting approximately 1 hour. Upon conclusion of the transcriptions of the interview, you will be contacted to review the transcriptions for accuracy. Research participation is completely confidential. Participants will be entered into a drawing to receive one $25 Visa gift card. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Alexis Croffie at Alexis.Croffie@ttu.edu or Dr. Ian Lertora at Ian.Lertora@ttu.edu This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. You may contact Human Research Protection Program at 806-742-2064 or at HRPP@ttu.edu