

Course Name: WS 2305 - Intersectionalities: Race, Class, and Gender in the Global World

Catalog description: WS 2305. (3). The study of women’s experiences as influenced by such social statuses and identities as race, class, and global status.

Spring: ONLINE CRN 51260 | Face-to-face CRN 58623



Who can take this class?

WS 2305 is open to all undergraduate students, minors and non-minors. Fulfills the multicultural credit. WGS offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression.



1/18/2019



