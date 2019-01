Increase your knowledge and enjoyment of art, and meet two core requirements at the same time. ART 1309: Art Appreciation and ARTH 2302: Art History Survey II each fulfill both the Creative Arts Core and the Multicultural requirement!





Courses are open to non-art majors, and no prerequisites are needed. Multiple sections are still available for spring semester, but you'll need to hurry to register! Online sections are closed, but several face-to-face lecture sections are open!