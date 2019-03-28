Recycled Art Contest - One week until you can VOTE

Practice recycling, showcase your creativity, and support sustainability at TTU by participating in a Recycled Art Contest being brought to you by University Student Housing, Barnes & Noble and Chick-Fil-A. WHO MAY ENTER Students, staff, faculty, student organizations, and TTU Departments RULES Entry form required - - - https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/artsandcraftscompetition.php

All entries must be made of at least 75% repurposed/recyclable items

Artist may choose the form of the artwork. (i.e. sculpture, jewelry, clothing, etc.)

Artwork size should not exceed 24" x 36" for sculptures, etc. Clothing has a size exemption.

Display cases/easels must be provided by the individual. Clothing entries require the artist to provide a way to display the entry. (A table will be provided at the event on which to lay items.) TIMES TO REMEMBER Entry deadline - Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5 pm.

Drop off entries - Thursday, March 28, 2019 between 7:30 am and 8:30 am at the SUB courtyard

Pick up entries - Thursday, March 28, 2019 between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Voting - Thursday, March 28, 2019 between 9 am and 2 pm. JUDGING Votes will be cast by visitors to the exhibit. Be sure to invite all your friends!

Posted:

3/21/2019



Originator:

Lynne Thurston



Email:

Lynne.Thurston@ttu.edu



Department:

USH Sustainability



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/28/2019



Location:

SUB Courtyard



