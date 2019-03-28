Practice recycling, showcase your creativity, and support sustainability at TTU by participating in a Recycled Art Contest being brought to you by University Student Housing, Barnes & Noble and Chick-Fil-A.
WHO MAY ENTER
Students, staff, faculty, student organizations, and TTU Departments
RULES
- Entry form required - - - https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/artsandcraftscompetition.php
- All entries must be made of at least 75% repurposed/recyclable items
- Artist may choose the form of the artwork. (i.e. sculpture, jewelry, clothing, etc.)
- Artwork size should not exceed 24" x 36" for sculptures, etc. Clothing has a size exemption.
- Display cases/easels must be provided by the individual. Clothing entries require the artist to provide a way to display the entry. (A table will be provided at the event on which to lay items.)
TIMES TO REMEMBER
- Entry deadline - Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5 pm.
- Drop off entries - Thursday, March 28, 2019 between 7:30 am and 8:30 am at the SUB courtyard
- Pick up entries - Thursday, March 28, 2019 between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.
- Voting - Thursday, March 28, 2019 between 9 am and 2 pm.
JUDGING
Votes will be cast by visitors to the exhibit. Be sure to invite all your friends!