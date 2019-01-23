We are looking for participants who are interested in having their body composition (muscle, fat, bone, etc.) assessed by several different devices. For this study, we are looking for adult male and female participants of almost all ages and body sizes.

The study will look at the accuracy of different devices that measure your body composition. In this study, you will be asked to come to the research laboratories in the Kinesiology & Sport Management building for a single research visit after an overnight fast. This visit should last between 1 and 1.5 hours. At this visit, your body composition will be assessed several times using different devices. Each of these devices is non-invasive and should not produce any substantial physical discomfort. Some devices will scan your body and build a 3-dimensional model of your body’s shape, while others will measure your body’s response to small electrical currents or changes in air pressure. During these tests, you will be asked to wear minimal form-fitting clothing to ensure accurate results (i.e. compression/spandex shorts for males and compression/spandex shorts and a sports bra for females). You will also complete a short questionnaire.

For your participation in the study, you may request the results of your body composition testing.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. For more information about the study or to be screened to see if you are eligible, please contact Dr. Grant Tinsley at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com.

Thank you for your consideration of this opportunity, and please let us know if you have any questions or if you think you may be interested in participating.