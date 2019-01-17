TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PUAD 5343-001, CRN 57799 Public Personnel Administration
This course offers perspectives on how to better manage human resources in the context of public and nonprofit organizations, which will be essential skills and tools for future public and nonprofit managers/leaders.  It covers from the basic history of public personnel administration to the day-to-day (human resources) managerial operations in organizations.  This class will be based on lecture, class activities, and discussions.
1/18/2019

Irasema Ibarra

era.ibarra@ttu.edu

Political Science

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:50 PM
Event Date: 1/17/2019

Holden Hall, Room 33

