This course offers perspectives on how to better manage human resources in the context of public and nonprofit organizations, which will be essential skills and tools for future public and nonprofit managers/leaders. It covers from the basic history of public personnel administration to the day-to-day (human resources) managerial operations in organizations. This class will be based on lecture, class activities, and discussions.
1/18/2019
Irasema Ibarra
era.ibarra@ttu.edu
Political Science
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:50 PM
Event Date: 1/17/2019
Holden Hall, Room 33
