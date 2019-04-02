Professor Keffer invites all students, staff, and faculty to attend the Energy Law Lecture Series. The lineup of Speakers for the spring semester include:

Feb 4, 2019 - John Tintera, President- Texas Alliance of Energy Producers Feb 22,2019 - Bernard Weinstien, SMU Maguire Energy Institute March 31, 2019 - Robert Bruce, Author/Lecturer- Screening of his new documentary at Alamo Draft House April 1, 2019 - Robert Bruce, Author/Lecturer

Lunch will be provided for all attendees excluding the Alamo Draft House. Posted:

1/28/2019



Originator:

Alexis Ambler



Email:

alexis.ambler@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/4/2019



Location:

Lanier Auditorium



