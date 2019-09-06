Study Abroad Summer I 2019 MUHL4300/5320



“Vernacular Dance Practices”



STUDY ABROAD with The Bassanda Project at the University of Bedfordshire! INFORMATION SESSION, SOM, Wednesday January 23 7-8pm. Contact christopher.smith@ttu.edu for information and to sign up.

Led by faculty members Nicole Wesley (Texas State University, Dance) and Christopher Smith (Texas Tech University, Music), these concurrent Texas Tech/Texas State courses combine as a workshop in arts practice—making, teaching, and sharing music and dance.: Participants will engage in interdisciplinary and collaborative art-making experiences, integrating music, the visual arts, theatre, and dance, and investigating the philosophical and practical implications of such making to the health and survival of transnational global societies. The intensive workshop will culminate with a collaborative performance of music and dance students as part of a gala concert celebrating the partnership; this piece will be offered a repeat performance at the 2019 Arts Practice Research Conference at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.



COURSE OFFERED - TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY:



· MUHL4300/5320 “Vernacular Dance Practices.” (Texas Tech University)



COURSE OFFERED - TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY:



· DAN 2368 World Dance and Culture



· DAN 2367 Dance Performance Workshop



Open to enrollment by undergraduates from across the TTU campus: music, dance, design, electronic media concentrations especially welcomed. This course satisfies TTU School of Music music history requirements.



COURSE OFFERED:



· MUHL4300/5320 “Vernacular Dance Practices”



· Host institutions may also plan to offer special intensive arts & culture course(s) which may be applied (via transfer credit) toward TTU language.



· In addition, TTU students enrolling for a minimum of 6 hours in Summer I-II are also permitted to employ all available TTU Financial Aid (loans and other scholarships). Students wishing to follow this path are encouraged to consider Dr Smith’s Summer I distance course “Introduction to Community Arts Entrepreneurship” (3.3; MUSI4000) as a compatible way to generate the requisite 6 hours.



ESTIMATED PROGRAM FEE:



· ~$2600.00 US



PROGRAM FEE (not including tuition) INCLUDES:



· Lodging: $400.00



· Local transportation: $50.00



· 2meals per day: $400.00



· Air travel (RT LBB-London/Heathrow): $1750.00



PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:



· TTU tuition and fees



· Insurance ($1.50/day)



· Education Abroad Fee ($200)



PROGRAM OPEN TO:



· All TTU students



TENTATIVE DATES:



· June 9-23 2019 (Bedford)



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



· Website: http://www.rootsmusicinstitute.com/bedfordshire.html



· Course Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/178779442525927/



· See also https://www.facebook.com/groups/bedfordshirefolk/



· http://www.beds.ac.uk/



· Dr. Chris Smith (Texas Tech): http://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/aboutus/faculty/chris-j-smith.php christopher.smith@ttu.edu



· Prof. Nicole Wesley (Texas State): http://www.theatreanddance.txstate.edu/dance/People/Faculty/Nicole-Wesley.html nlw35@txstate.edu

1/21/2019



Chris Smith



christopher.smith@ttu.edu



School of Music



Event Date: 6/9/2019



University of Bedford, England



Lectures & Seminars

