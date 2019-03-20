Join the Residence Halls Association, Gender & Sexuality Association, and Parents and Families of Lesbians and Gays Lubbock for the 10th Annual TTU Drag Show on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 8pm in the Student Union Building Ballroom on TTU's Main Campus!



Follow Texas Tech Residence Halls Association (@TTURHA) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more information on how to get your hands on a VIP ticket to the show. Mark you calendars--admission is FREE at any non-VIP ticket holders.



Want to perform? Sign up to perform an amateur act on the Residence Halls Association's Tech Connect Page https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/235608