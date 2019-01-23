https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TechLawNTCWitnesses

On February 7-9, the law school will host the regional rounds of the National Trial Competition—the most prestigious law school mock trial competition in the nation.

We need your help to pull this off—with five different rounds happening over the course of the tournament, and 44 witnesses needed for most rounds, we need a lot of people! If you witness two or more rounds, I’ll give you a $10 gift card to either iTunes or Amazon.com (your choice).

The round days, times, and locations are:

Thursday, February 7: 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (Lubbock County Courthouse) (44 spots)

Friday, February 8: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. (Lubbock County Courthouse) (44 spots)

Friday, February 8: 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. (Lubbock County Courthouse) (44 spots)

Saturday, February 9: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. (Law School) (8 spots)

Saturday, February 9: 1:00-2:30 p.m. (Law School) (8 spots)

For those witnessing downtown on Thursday or Friday, parking will be free in the jury parking lot. Many of you would be done well before the listed end times—depending on the role you’re assigned to play, you may be called to “testify” first, second, third, or fourth. You’re free to leave as soon as your testimony is concluded, so some of you may only be there an hour or so. Dress is casual—wear whatever you’re comfortable in. You’re free to study or read quietly in the courtroom when you’re not testifying.

Please help us out! To sign up for one or more rounds, just go here and fill out the simple survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TechLawNTCWitnesses.

If you have any questions or problems signing up, just let me know. We really appreciate your help!

--Prof. Sherwin

robert.sherwin@ttu.edu

Robert T. Sherwin

Professor of Law

Director of Advocacy Programs

Texas Tech University School of Law

(806) 834-7288