Learn to navigate professional social gatherings!
Each semester, the University Career Center offers students the opportunity to learn invaluable insights into a typical professional networking reception! Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d’oeuvres. Space is limited so please make sure to register below!
Mocktail Party
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Time: 5 P.M. – 7 P.M.
Venue: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center
Registration Required
Come in your best professional attire and get ready to practice and learn the how-to’s of networking and business etiquette!
For questions please contact Logan Winkelman at 806-742-2210 or logan.winkelman@ttu.edu.