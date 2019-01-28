Register now for Intersession at Junction. Classes begin May 15th and end May 30th, 2019. Earn 3 - 4 credit hours in 15 days. Located on the South Llano River in the Texas Hill Country, TTU Junction is the perfect place to immerse yourself in nature and the outdoors. To find a list of course offerings, go to www.junction.ttu.edu . For questions, send an email to karen.lopez@ttu.edu . Don't miss out on, what could be, the best experience of your college career! Posted:

