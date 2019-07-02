In conjunction with Recyclemania 2019 (www.recyclemania.org ) we will be giving FREE shirts in exchange for a BAG (not one or two bottles) of recyclables. We will accept plastic, paper, cardboard, aluminum and tin. We ask that cans and bottles be empty and clean and paper bagged separate from the bottles and cans. Our goal with this promotion is to increase our recycling numbers for the competition. Start saving your recycling now and bring it for a t-shirt.



Look for our table in the Free Speech area. We will have carts to collect the recyclables and information about recycling.

Please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu with any questions you might have about the event or campus recycling.