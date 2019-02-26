TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sales and Use Tax Workshop

Presented by the Comptroller's Office
Topics covered are:
Completing sales tax returns
What's taxable
What's not taxable
and your responsibility as a taxpayer

Additional information here
Posted:
1/22/2019

Originator:
BECKY Castilleja

Email:
becky.castilleja@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/26/2019

Location:
SBDC office 2579 s Loop 289

