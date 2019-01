Are you interested in trying out to be on Tech Kahaani, Texas Tech’s First Official Co-ed Bollywood Dance Team?! Join us for a Workshop and Tryouts!!! Look below for dates and time. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @Tech Kahaani!





WORKSHOP: Date: Sunday, January 27th, 2019 Time: 10 am - 12 pm Location: Creative and Visual Performing Arts Studio





TRYOUTS: Dates: Monday, Jan. 28th, 2019 & Tuesday, Jan. 29th, 2019 Times: 9:00 pm 9:00 pm Room: REC Rm LLMP REC Rm LLMP

Audition video link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOIYO13VRd8&t=0s&index=2&list=WL

For more information contact our president: shivani.patel@ttu.edu

