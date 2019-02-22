

JOIN US:

The Center for Early Head Start (EHS) and the Christine DeVitt and Helen DeVitt Jones Child Development Research Center (CDRC) will be hosting an open house to explore opportunities and collaborations showcasing our new research equipment funded by the Helen Jones Foundation.



February 22, 2019 | 3 to 5 p.m.

"Come & Go"

15th St & Akron Ave | Lubbock, TX | 79409



Please RSVP:

1/25/2019



Originator:

Stacy Johnson



Email:

stacy.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Child Development Research Center



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/22/2019



Location:

TTU CDRC



