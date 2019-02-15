



Design your bumper sticker in graphics software (preferred: Vectorized Artwork in an EPS or Adobe Illustrator File) or draw a detailed sketch. Include your name, contact info, and design in PDF format. Submissions can be sent via email to



Design criteria: colors must be red, black, and/or white, size must be 2 1/2"h x 4"w With Bleed 1/8", and the words “Red Raider Family” are the only words to be used. The design is an oval shape – you can find the template here:



If you use the Double T logo, be sure to follow guidelines on the use of the Double T. Information on proper use can be found at:



Submission deadline is Friday, March 22nd at 5:00PM.



Winner will be notified after April 1st. The prize is a Red Raider prize pack, bumper stickers for you and your family, and your name mentioned in our newsletter and social media.



