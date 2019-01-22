TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you a Graduate Student from India or China?

Are you a Graduate Student from

India or China?

We are exploring the study environments
of international graduate students.

What does it involve?


- A 30 minute 1-on-1 interview or

- A group audio interview

- All information will be confidential

- The interview can be done at a time that works for you, including evenings and weekends

 

Benefits

Participants will receive a $10

Walmart or Starbucks giftcard.

 

Eligibility



- A currently enrolled TTU Graduate Student

- Have been at TTU for more than 1 year

- Originally from India or China

- Do not have any physical or mental impairments

that affect how you study




Email or call to schedule your appointment

today by clicking here.


Contact Information

Email: Ibtihaj.alsadun@ttu.edu



Phone: 571-228-3357



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Posted:
1/22/2019

Originator:
Ibtihaj Alsadun

Email:
ibtihaj.alsadun@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


