Join Hospitality Services for the annual Chili Cook Off!!!
On Wednesday, February 20th be in SUB Red Raider Ballroom to judge for yourself as different Hospitality Services locations culinary teams battle for the best chili on campus!
Admission price includes one tasting sample from each entry with cornbread, bottled water, a voting ticket and bowl of the chili of your choice with all the toppings.
Wednesday, February 20th 2019
The Red Raider Ballroom | Student Union Building
11am to 1pm
$6 tax included
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards.
