Promote your department to thousands of Texas Tech parents and family members!



Parent and Family Relations provides the Parent & Family Guide and distributes over 5,000 copies to families at Red Raider Orientation, during fall move-in week and Family Weekend. A PDF version is also available to the public on the Parent and Family Relations website (



The Parent & Family Guide contains advice, vital information of interest to families, university websites and phone numbers, and information about campus and community services.



Promoting your department or program in the Parent & Family Guide guarantees it will be seen by thousands of new families for a full year. Many families receive this guide during their students' first year and keep it until commencement. Promotional space is limited and reserved on a first-come, first served basis.



Complete the April 5, 2019 to promote your department or program year-round in the Parent & Family Guide.

Please contact Morgan Brannon at 806-742-3630 or parent@ttu.edu if you have questions about this opportunity.

2/26/2019



Morgan Brannon



morgan.brannon@ttu.edu



Parent Relations





Departmental

