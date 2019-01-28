We will ask you to visit the laboratory on two occasions
separated by one week (i.e., visit 1 on Saturday, visit 2 the following
Saturday). For the first session, we will describe to you the study procedures,
complete a body composition analysis, and exercise test, and provide you with
an activity monitor to assess your typical level of physical activity throughout a
week. We will also have you complete a dietary food log over 7 days. On the
second visit, you will return the activity monitor and we will obtain measures of
cardiovascular health and assess your movement patterns during a fitness
test on a bike. The total commitment we are asking over the two visits is 4
hours of time. We are specifically interested in young adults with and without
autism between 18-65 years of age.
You cannot participate if you have a body mass index greater than 35,
previous diagnosed cardiac or renal disease, a neurological disorders (other
than ASD), or not in the age range of 18-65 years old.
Please contact a member of the research team if you are interested in
participating in this study or would like additional information. We hope that
you can help us understand more about the cardiovascular, physical activity,
and motor function profiles of young adults with autism compared to their
peers without autism. We look forward to working with you!
Sincerely,
Dr. John Harry (john.harry@ttu.edu)
Dr. Eric Rivas (eric.rivas@ttu.edu)
Dr. Wes Dotson (wes.dotson@ttu.edu)
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.