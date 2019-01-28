The application system for the Texas Tech Teaching Academy opened on January 21 and applications will be due on March 25. Faculty members are encouraged to apply for membership. The mission of the Teaching Academy is to advocate for teaching excellence, promote service related to the university’s teaching mission, advise and mentor colleagues, and share knowledge about teaching strategies and their implementation. The Academy contributes substantially to the development of a strong teaching culture at Texas Tech and is responsible for selecting the recipients of some teaching awards and scholarships. Every year, a New Member Selection Committee selects faculty members who have demonstrated teaching excellence and evidence of promoting teaching improvement at Texas Tech to join the Academy. Please access information on membership applications on the Teaching Academy website at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Teaching_Academy/New_Membership_Process/criteria.php. For questions, please contact Dr. Comfort Pratt, Chair of the Executive Council of the Teaching Academy, at c.pratt@ttu.edu. For problems with the online application system, please contact Kerri Pike at kerri.pike@ttu.edu.