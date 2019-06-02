Join us on February 6th at 7:30pm at the Alamo Drafthouse for a screening of Selena (Gregory Nava, 1997), followed by a discussion with Dr. Lauryn Salazar from the TTU School of Music. Tickets are $7.

Admission is $7 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse or in advance onlineat https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-and-cinema-selena

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's and Gender Studies, the TTU International Film Series, the Humanities Center, and TTU RISE.