Attend the Health Professions School Fair next Tues., Feb. 5 to meet with representatives from approx. 50 professional health schools, including: nursing, medical, dental, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant, occupational therapy, optometry, clinical lab sciences and speech, language and hearing sciences, biomedical and public health programs. The Fair will take place on Tues., Feb. 5th, from 10:00am-2:00pm in the SUB Ballroom and details can be found here.
2/1/2019
Amy Perez
Amy.Perez@ttu.edu
Pre Professional Health Care
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/5/2019
SUB Ballroom
