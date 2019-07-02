TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Former U.S. Ambassador Sichan Siv Will Speak At TTU Feb 7

 Former U.S. Ambassador the the United Nations, Ambassador Sichan Siv, will be giving a public lecture on Thursday, February 7th, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. in the Escondido Theater in the SUB.  Ambassador Siv will be talking about his personal journey from surviving the Killing Fields of Cambodia to growing into a diplomat and global citizen of the United States.  Please join us for a stimulating talk on the horrors of genocide, the state of international affairs, and the future of diplomacy.  All are welcome.

 
Posted:
1/31/2019

Originator:
Wendy Vander Haeghen

Email:
Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/7/2019

Location:
Escondido Theater in the SUB


