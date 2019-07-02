Former U.S. Ambassador the the United Nations, Ambassador Sichan Siv, will be giving a public lecture on Thursday, February 7th, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. in the Escondido Theater in the SUB. Ambassador Siv will be talking about his personal journey from surviving the Killing Fields of Cambodia to growing into a diplomat and global citizen of the United States. Please join us for a stimulating talk on the horrors of genocide, the state of international affairs, and the future of diplomacy. All are welcome.