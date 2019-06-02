Are you interested in developing your leadership, communication and teamwork skills while enjoying the beautiful outdoors?

Camp representatives will be in the SUB Courtyard waiting to meet you! Bring copies of your resume and any questions you may have.

Camps are hiring all majors and classifications for a variety of positions. Students who work at a summer camp will have excellent experiences to add to their resume.

Need help developing your resume? Call 806-742-2210 and make an appointment with a career counselor. Visit www.careercenter.ttu.edu for more information.