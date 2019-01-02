London is calling!

CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON!



JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019

HDFS 3306 Child and Adolescent Guidance HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies

To apply: studyabroad.ttu.edu

Applications due MARCH 1, 2019



(Check the Study Abroad website for scholarship information;

Feb 15 deadlines for scholarships)

EXPLORE VISIT LEARN ENJOY TASTE



Freud's House The Museum of Childhood



Castles Cathedrals Christ Church College (Hogwarts) Theaters Tubes Thames Tea (High)



and . . . the Dorset country side



Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information



Posted:

2/1/2019



Originator:

Stephanie Shine



Email:

stephanie.shine@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





