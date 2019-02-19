2019 Texas Business Hall of Fame

McLane Company Reading Program Scholarship Applications are now being accepted for the Texas Business Hall of Fame (TBHF) – McLane Company Reading Program Scholarship. The Free Market Institute will recommend qualified applicants to be considered for this award. Students who meet eligibility requirements, exhibit entrepreneurial aptitude, and demonstrate a propensity for leadership in academic and campus activities are encouraged to apply. The deadline for application submissions is February 22, 2019.



The TBHF Foundation Scholarship Program supports future business leaders each year by awarding scholarships to exemplary Texas college students for their leadership skills and entrepreneurial accomplishments and potential. Award recipients will receive $15,000 each to help them succeed in their academic and business goals and will be honored alongside fellow Texas business leaders at the TBHF Annual Induction Dinner.



For a full list of eligibility requirements and other application details, visit the Texas Business Hall of Fame – McLane Company Reading Program Scholarship page.



Interested students may contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138 to address any questions.

2/19/2019



Amanda Smith



amanda.p.smith@ttu.edu



Free Market Institute





