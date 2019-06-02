



Contact the Study Abroad office f or advising before applying! Call at 806.742.3667 or email studyabroad@ttu.edu







Instructor : Dr. Sara Dodd , Assoc.Professor, Human Development & Family Studies; Director, Center for Adolescent Resiliency





Course : HDFS 3322/S01 Lec 260



Family in the Community (S01 denotes Service Learning)





Dates : June 3 - 29, 2019 (Summer I)







CRN : 71988





Course webpage at Study Abroad:





Based at the TTU Center in Seville, Spain, this Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) study abroad program offers students a unique opportunity to live in an historic Spanish city while studying family and community through Service Learning, and to earn 3 hours credit! Students taking Family and Community (HDFS 3322.S01) will study, compare, and experience family policies, theories, and programs in action with our community partners in Seville.







Tentatively planned excursions include two overnight trips to Granada/Cordoba and Madrid.

