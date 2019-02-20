University Student Housing have FIVE available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!

Scholarships include: Mary W. Doak Angela Forney Memorial Sustainability RHA Student Leader Student Staff Scholarship

Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php

Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact Tamara McClain at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu or 806-742-4996

Wreck em' & Strive for Honor

All scholarships extended to March 17, 2019

**You must be living on campus for the next 2019-2020 academic school year** Posted:

2/20/2019



Originator:

Tyler Hollowell



Email:

tyler.hollowell@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Academic

