Win a scholarship today! Housing Money Available!
University Student Housing have FIVE available scholarships up for grabs! All you have to do is apply for your chance to be one of the chosen winners!

Scholarships include:
Mary W. Doak 
Angela Forney Memorial
Sustainability
RHA Student Leader
Student Staff Scholarship 

Apply online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/scholarships.php

Should you have any questions about the application process, please contact Tamara McClain at tamara.mcclain@ttu.edu or 806-742-4996

Wreck em' & Strive for Honor

All scholarships extended to March 17, 2019

**You must be living on campus for the next 2019-2020 academic school year**
Posted:
2/20/2019

Originator:
Tyler Hollowell

Email:
tyler.hollowell@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


