Personal Trainer 10-Week course
TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is offering a 10-week personal training course to help you prepare for the American Council on Exercise national certification.

Start date: Feb. 12, 2019
Location: Rm 209
Class Times: Every Tuesday from 6-8pm
Cost: $50

What do you get:
American Council on Exercise Course Materials
Hands on Experience training a client
Learn how to Program workouts for different types of clients
Learn how to conduct fitness assessments
Consistent Evaluation from Certified Trainers
Opportunity to collaborate with others

* Payment is due by Feb.12

Any questions please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/5/2019

Originator:
Johanna Valencia

Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
Recreational Sports


