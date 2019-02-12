TTU Rec Sports Fitness and Wellness is offering a 10-week personal training course to help you prepare for the American Council on Exercise national certification.
Start date: Feb. 12, 2019
Location: Rm 209
Class Times: Every Tuesday from 6-8pm
Cost: $50
What do you get:
American Council on Exercise Course Materials
Hands on Experience training a client
Learn how to Program workouts for different types of clients
Learn how to conduct fitness assessments
Consistent Evaluation from Certified Trainers
Opportunity to collaborate with others
* Payment is due by Feb.12
Any questions please contact johanna.valencia@ttu.edu